General News

CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Copies Of Pretty In Pink, Gladiator And Other Classic Movies

June 18, 2020
1 Min Read
Feedback

Go away a Remark

options

CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Copies Of Pretty In Pink, Gladiator And Other Classic Movies

Extra from Sydney Skubic
The Damaged Hearts Gallery

We’re freely giving copies of 4 basic movies! Three fortunate winners will every obtain a Blu-ray of Pretty in Pink and digital copies of Braveheart, Gladiator, and Friday the 13th Uncut. The giveaway ends on June 25th, 2020.

Official Guidelines: Simply submit your electronic mail handle above. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on June 25th, 2020. The three winners are chosen at random and can be notified through electronic mail and given three days to reply. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 could apply. No buy crucial. Members may be disqualified for any cause. Failure to adjust to the principles will lead to disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any transport points usually are not the duty of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment