CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Digital Copies Of The Rhythm Section

April 15, 2020
1 Min Read
    • Sydney Skubic

To rejoice The Rhythm Section releasing on digital, we’re gifting away 4 digital downloads of the movie! Involved in profitable one? Simply enter your e mail under. We’ll choose 5 winners at random on April 21st at 12 p.m.

Official Guidelines: Simply submit your e mail handle above. The giveaway ends at 12 p.m. on April 21st. The 4 winners are chosen at random and can be notified through e mail and given three days to reply. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 might apply. No buy crucial. Members may be disqualified for any cause. Failure to adjust to the foundations will lead to disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any delivery points are usually not the duty of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years.

