Cinemas and Theme Parks Shut Across Most of Middle East Due to Coronavirus

Due to coronavirus considerations film theaters have been shuttered throughout most of the Middle East the place the United Arab Emirates, which is the area’s high market, on Saturday additionally introduced closure of Hollywood theme parks together with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the Legoland Waterpark in Dubai.

Across the Middle East and North Africa the solely nations the place cinemas presently stay open are Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Syria.

“As cinemas are closed, now is an efficient time to binge on all of our good titles obtainable on VOD from the consolation of your personal houses,” mentioned Gianluca Chakra, head of Dubai-based Middle East distributor Entrance Row Filmed Leisure, in a Fb publish.

“We want everybody a protected journey on this troublesome time.”

In Dubai film theaters had been ordered to cease working by authorities on Sunday, after Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, amongst different nations, ordered a shutdown of cinemas earlier within the week.

In Egypt, as a substitute, which is the area’s manufacturing powerhouse and yields important field workplace particularly for native titles, film theaters remained open over the weekend. Although receipts “clearly decreased considerably,” mentioned distinguished producer and Cairo Movie Competition president Mohamed Hefzy on Monday morning.

Hefzy was on his manner to a board assembly at Egypt’s Chamber of Cinema the place a choice on how the nation’s cinemas will deal with the coronavirus disaster going ahead might be taken. Closure of cinemas in Egypt can be deemed imminent, whereas impression on manufacturing stays to be seen.

“It’s a very complicated interval because it’s by no means occurred earlier than within the historical past of people: a worldwide shutdown!,” mentioned Egyptian analyst and distributor Alaa Karkouti, who added that, whereas it’s too early to gauge the impression of the coronavirus disaster on the business within the MENA area “Will probably be excellent enterprise for on-line platforms and social media.”

There are presently 98 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus within the UAE; 118 circumstances in Saudi; and 126 in Egypt, the place there have additionally been 2 deaths due to the virus, in accordance to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Useful resource Heart.

Field workplace receipts in MENA in 2019 ranged between $550 and $600 million, which is comparatively small. However a twofold enhance is projected to happen within the area by 2023 thanks to the increase in Saudi Arabia, in accordance to a latest IHS Markit report.