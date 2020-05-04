Cinenord, Yellow Bird Producers Launch Drama Outfit Nevis Productions – Variety

A trio of well-respected Scandinavian producers heading from Cinenord are becoming a member of forces to arrange Nevis Productions, a banner devoted to high-end Nordic and English-language collection. The London-based impartial producer Nevision is financially backing the brand new firm.

Arrange by Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, Nevis Productions may have places of work in Stockholm and Copenhagen.

All three producers have a robust monitor document in scripted drama manufacturing. Fernandez’s credit embrace Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” Trilogy, David Fincher’s “The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Wallander” (the Swedish and British model starring Kenneth Branagh), “Occupied,” “Wisting” and “Atlantic Crossing.” Fernandez beforehand labored as CEO at Yellow Bird, in addition to Good Firm Movies and the banner Cinenord.

Westeson, in the meantime, produced movies at Breidablick and SF Studios earlier than becoming a member of Cinenord. Her credit embrace “Vegas,” the trilogy “Jerry Maya’s Detective Company,” “Atlantic Crossing” and “Veum.”

Hanson, whose monitor document spans TV collection and movies in Scandinavia and the U.Ok., labored at BBC Drama the place she was concerned in in style exhibits similar to “Waking The Lifeless” and “Occupation,” earlier than becoming a member of Cinenord the place she labored on “Wisting” and “Atlantic Crossing.” Nevision may also be joined by junior producer Matilde Norgaard.

“There’s a sturdy demand for each local-language drama in addition to English-language collection which have their roots in Scandinavia,” stated Fernandez.

“With our sturdy and numerous community of connections in each our house territories and internationally we really feel we’re uniquely positioned to supply distinctive, compelling content material for a variety of platforms and audiences,” added Fernandez.

The corporate’s growth slate consists of the dramedy “Neighbourhood Watch” for a Scandinavian broadcaster, a coming-of-age thriller crime collection that can be directed by Kasper Møller-Jensen. Nevis can be collaborating with “The Bridge” actress Sofia Helin and producer Jacob Raben on the geo-political medical thriller “Wake” which is written by U.Ok. scribe Jamie Brittain (“Skins”).

“The Nordic market is flourishing each when it comes to content material creation and broadcast alternatives, so we’re understandably excited by the potential of this drama powerhouse,” stated James Cabourne, the chief chairman at Nevision, who added that the three executives have “world-class reputations as producers of high-end scripted content material.”