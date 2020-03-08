Cinequest Film Festival Delays Second Week Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will push again its second week of programming to August due to considerations over the coronavirus.

Co-founders Halfdan Hussey and Kathleen J. Powell made the announcement in an announcement launched on Saturday.

“We wish to clarify that our very first concern is for the well being and well-being of all our viewers members, our artists and our personal workers. Consistent with the well being security directive from the Santa Clara County Public Well being Division, and the involved request from San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, we’re rescheduling the second week of this, our 30th anniversary competition, to happen August 16-30,” they mentioned.

The fest already kicked off on March 3, that means the second leg shall be delayed greater than 5 months. Passes to Cinequest will nonetheless be legitimate by means of March eight and through the brand new summer season dates when it resumes.

Nonetheless, the co-founders defined that the competition has taken a tough monetary hit over the cancellation and requested that ticket holders not ask for refunds so as to assist their efforts “to retool and produce the Summer season Fest.”

“Thanks to your supreme assist and love of Cinequest and people we serve. Please give us a few weeks to revert with extra particulars on the Summer season Festival. Within the meantime, we hope that you simply’ll take pleasure in this weekend, in case you are comfy with attending and are wholesome and washing your palms,” they mentioned.