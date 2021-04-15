Cinerama Dome Recollections: The Night Jim Morrison and the Doors Saw 2001

The Doors’ Ray Manzarek was referred to as a talented keyboardist and revered music producer (his credit embrace seminal albums by X), however he was additionally a educated film buff, having graduated from UCLA’s movie program and receiving his MFA in cinematography in 1965. Forty days after college let loose, he met Jim Morrison by likelihood on Venice Seaside and the relaxation is rock ‘n’ roll historical past.

The Doors supplied musical psychedelia that the youth of Nineteen Sixties America, staring down a battle in Vietnam that proved tragically futile, yearned for. And the 4 members — Manzarek, Morrison, drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robbie Krieger — did so whereas espousing the use of mind-altering substances like marijuana, LSD and different hallucinogens. All of which was cause sufficient to incorporate Manzarek in a e-book referred to as “Reefer Film Insanity,” which this creator co-wrote with Steve Bloom ten years in the past to function a information to “greater than 420 mind-bending flicks.”

In it, Manzarek listed the movies he felt have been important to know as a lover of the medium, making an allowance for the viewers the e-book was concentrating on. As we spoke throughout our interview for the e-book in 2009 (he died 4 years later), he recalled a very hilarious story of moviegoing in Los Angeles — to see Stanley Kubrick’s extra-sensory epic “2001: A House Odyssey” throughout a 1968 screening at the Cinerama Dome together with his bandmates and future spouse Dorothy Fujikawa.

In the wake of latest information that Pacific Theatres plans to shut the iconic construction, it felt price retelling right here, in Ray Manzarek’s personal phrases.

“It was the opening evening of ‘2001: A House Odyssey’ and anyone acquired the Doors a couple of half-dozen tickets. There was a 7 o’clock displaying and we had rehearsal in the afternoon. So John, Robbie, Jim, Dorothy and I overlook who else, we hop in the automobile and head over to the theater in Hollywood, which had a Cinerama display screen.

We smoked a joint, and once we stroll in to the theater, the place is packed. The solely seats left are in the entrance row. That’s the final place you wish to be to observe a film — every part’s out of proportion! Ideally, you wish to be sitting proper in the center. So we’re sitting in the entrance row going, ‘ah shit. … what the hell, we’re stoned, we’ll simply sit down and watch the film.’

Turned out to be the finest seats in the home. Sitting in entrance of that display screen with nothing in entrance of you however outer area — then these apes and the dawn, nonetheless Kubrick did that was completely overwhelming. We sat there with our mouths agape. It was so sensible — that opening with that music. Morrison stood up after the first two minutes, when it went black after that sequence proper earlier than the apes, and stated, ‘Nicely, that’s the finest film I’ve ever seen; we are able to go now.’

‘Jim, sit down, you comic.’”