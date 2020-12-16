Cinetic Media Signs ‘The Collective’ Filmmaker Alexander Nanau

Cinetic Media has signed “Collective” writer-director Alexander Nanau for administration, representing the filmmaker throughout scripted and documentary movie and tv.

After debuting on the Venice Worldwide Movie Pageant in 2019, Nanau’s documentary movie “Collective” (from Magnolia Photos and Participant) has earned widespread acclaim and has been designated as Romania’s official submission for finest worldwide function on the 2021 Academy Awards.

“Encountering Alexander’s masterpiece ‘Collective’ on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant final yr was a revelation. He has a deep understanding of cinema and his skillful mastery of the totally different storylines about investigative journalism, human curiosity and politics in a single highly effective narrative endows him as grasp storyteller. We’re thrilled to characterize him,” Kate Hurwitz, head of Cinetic’s administration follow, mentioned in a press release.

The movie’s story facilities on the 2015 fireplace on the Colectiv nightclub, which killed 64 folks and injured a whole bunch, with Nanau main audiences from the lethal tragedy, to a well being care disaster, to the guts of political corruption throughout the Romanian authorities.

“I used to be enthusiastic about understanding what’s happening as a result of demonstrations had erupted … There was manipulation and youngsters have been persevering with to die in hospitals. It was clear that we have been aiding in a lie,” Nanau advised Selection about filming the doc. “I believed it might be fascinating to comply with [journalist Cătălin Tolontan] and perceive what was happening in society, by the eyes of an investigative journalist and investigative energy. Once I began the movie I by no means knew the place it might lead and what it was prefer to be there when a journalist finds info, verifies it and meets whistleblowers. It was such an journey.”

The German-Romanian filmmaker gained an Worldwide Emmy Award in 2010 for the documentary “The World In line with Ion B,” and in addition helmed the critically acclaimed “Toto and His Sisters.” Nanau joins a rising roster of award-winning filmmakers at Cinetic Media, together with David Gordon Inexperienced, Rachel Lears, Lana Wilson and Janus Metz, plus Oscar nominees Yance Ford, Matthew Heineman and Richard Linklater.

Based in 2001 by John Sloss, Cinetic presents a “a full suite of providers, together with expertise administration, financing, home and worldwide content material gross sales, company advisory, and advertising and marketing.” Since then, Cinetic has launched strategic partnerships with Inexperienced’s Tough Home to create Model New Story — “a free-standing advisory enterprise which works with high manufacturers and Hollywood storytellers to finance, develop, distribute and market long-form content material that integrates model ethos into leisure properties” — and teamed up with All3Media for a improvement enterprise into movie, tv and audio content material creation.