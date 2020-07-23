Cipla is fully ready to launch this drug for Corona patients, clinical trial results were excellent

new Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Cipla is all set to launch Favipiravir, a drug developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for the treatment of Kovid-19. According to an official statement released on Thursday, Favipiravir, originally developed by Fuji Pharma of Japan, has had good results during clinical trials, especially in patients with mild and moderate symptoms of Kovid-19. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: Now human trials of covaxine to be done in Delhi’s lab, laboratory claims

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology discovered the inexpensive process of making this drug using locally available chemicals and gave it to Cipla. According to the statement, Cipla has started manufacturing it and has sought permission from the Drug Controller of India to launch the drug in the Indian market. Also Read – Amid sadness between Corona, these people are worried, this appeal to big people

The Controller General has given permission to use favipirvir in emergency in the country. Cipla is now bringing this medicine to help patients battling Kovid-19. In this regard, the director of CSIR-IICR S.K. Chandrasekhar says that technology is very cheap and effective. With this help, Cipla will be able to produce more medicines in less time. Also Read – What does Sunny Leone mean by ‘Boring Home Gym’? Why are you so sad ???