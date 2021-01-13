Cirque du Soleil Composer Benoît Jutras Developing Original Musicals

Benoît Jutras, the composer behind many Cirque du Soleil productions, is creating a slate of unique musicals for the stage and display screen.

The primary mission might be a rock opera that traces Japan’s Imperial Household via the ultimate days of World Warfare II. The present, which has the working title “十” (the Japanese image for 10), was written to be carried out by a completely Asian firm with gender-fluid casting.

Cirque du Soleil will not be concerned in Jutras’ new works, although he’s reuniting with two frequent Cirque collaborators: Harris Shper and Taylor Jeffs. Shper has been concerned with the troupe’s music division and Jeffs has been a consulting creating director since 2014.

The trio says their objective is to showcase tales that fall outdoors of conventional Hollywood-centric properties.

“Our hope is that, to no matter small diploma we’re ready, we can have the chance to assist restore steadiness to the musical theater panorama,”Shper says.

Of “十,” Jeffs mentioned audiences could also be stunned on the present’s parallels to the world immediately.

“The untold story of the final days of World Warfare II has all of the components of a superlative antihero story,” he mentioned. “Reluctant to his place, Japan’s Emperor alone had the facility to finish the darkest interval of contemporary historical past. What impact does the load of that energy have on a person?”

A manufacturing nonetheless from Jutras’ upcoming musical.

This enterprise marks Jutras’ first foray into English language musicals. Exterior of Cirque du Soleil, he has written the music for a number of dwell exhibits, together with “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas, “The Home of Dancing Water” in Macau, China and “The Han Present” in Wuhan, China. Although the pandemic has introduced dwell leisure to a standstill, Jutras believes that theater will assist individuals heal from the difficult COVID-19 disaster.

“Because the world’s theaters start to re-open, we have to give our audiences incentive to return and re-discover the facility of dwell efficiency,” he mentioned. “When musical theater works, it’s a excessive that lasts a lifetime. My collaborators and I are excited to make our contribution to this nice medium.”