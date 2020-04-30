Cis Corman, Barbra Streisand’s Friend and Casting Director, Dies at 93 – Variety

Cis Corman, distinguished casting director and president of Barbra Streisand’s manufacturing corporations, died in New York on Monday. She was 93.

Born in Brookline, Mass., Corman started her profession as a casting director in 1974, choosing roles for movies akin to Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull,” Sergio Leone’s “As soon as Upon a Time in America,” Michael Cimino’s “The Deer Hunter” and Streisand’s “Yentl.”

She later turned the president of Streisand’s Barwood Movies and Barwood Tv manufacturing corporations, govt producing on numerous initiatives together with “Nuts,” “The Value of Tides,” “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story,” “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” “Rescuers: Tales of Braveness” and extra.

Streisand thought of Corman not solely her finest pal, however a surrogate mom, as Corman was 32 and Streisand solely 16 when the 2 first met in an appearing class.

“I treasured our lifelong friendship, her intelligence, her style and her integrity. I liked Cis dearly and will miss her eternally,” Streisand informed Variety in an announcement.

A lot of Corman’s productions earned prime movie nods, and they went on to win a number of Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes. Most prominently, “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story” obtained three Emmys in 1995 for its gorgeous exposé on gender discrimination within the army. Streisand’s Barwood Tv additionally earned a number of Peabody Awards beneath Corman’s management.

“We shared the conviction {that a} movie has to serve some key social goal,” Streisand mentioned of Corman. “The problems addressed in our tv initiatives included the numerous and disregarded historical past of girls in movie, the significance of gun management laws, homosexual adoption and one about non-Jewish rescuers who saved Jews in the course of the Holocaust.”

Streisand additionally posted a remembrance of her longtime pal on Twitter.

Corman is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Corman and Richard Corman; and 4 grandchildren, William Corman, Kimberly, Lily and Olivia Lamboy.