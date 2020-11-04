‘Citadel Rock’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

“Citadel Rock” has been canceled after two seasons at Hulu.

The anthology drama collection was primarily based on the works of Stephen King, together with “Distress” and “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.” The present was set within the fictional Maine city, which served because the setting for a number of notable King tales.

The primary season of starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Invoice Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn. The second season starred Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan. Information of the cancellation comes over a 12 months for the reason that premiere of Season 2, which dropped in October 2019.

The present hailed from government producers and showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. JJ Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer, and King additionally served as government producers. Dangerous Robotic Prods.produced in affiliation with Warner Bros Tv. Hulu additionally beforehand aired the restricted collection “11.22.63,” which was additionally primarily based on a ebook by King.

A number of different collection impressed by King’s work are both within the works or have aired lately. HBO Max has ordered a collection titled “Overlook” that’s impressed by “The Shining,” which can also be being produced by Dangerous Robotic. The Viewers Community collection “Mr. Mercedes,” primarily based on King’s Invoice Hodges trilogy, is presently streaming all three of its seasons on Peacock.

CBS All Entry is prepping a restricted collection primarily based on King’s “The Stand,” whereas HBO just lately aired a restricted collection primarily based on “The Outsider.” There had been plans for a “Darkish Tower” collection at Amazon, however that mission in the end didn’t transfer ahead.