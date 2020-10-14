Cité Films Boards ‘Azuro,’ Docu ‘Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free’

Raphael Berdugo’s Paris-based Cité Films is heading to the MIA market with a slate of director-driven movies, together with the Marguerite Duras adaptation “Azuro,” and the politically-engaged documentary “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free.”

Written and directed by Mathieu Rozé, “Azuro” is predicated on “The Little Horses of Tarquinia,” a lesser-known novel by Marguerite Duras printed in 1953.

Rozé’s function debut, “Azuro” shot this summer time within the south of France, close to Marseille, and is predicted to be delivered in January. The movie takes place over a summer time and revolves round a bunch of associates who’re having fun with their yearly vacation of their favourite little village, wedged between the ocean and mountains. Their vacation routine will get turned the wrong way up, nevertheless, when a mysterious stranger arrives from sea on a golden boat after a hearth erupts on a close-by mountain.

The solid is headlined by Valerie Donzelli, the helmer-actor of “Declaration of Struggle,” Nuno Lopez (“An Simple Woman”), Florence Loiret-Caille (“The Bureau”), Thomas Scimeca, Maya Sansa and Laetitia Dosch.

Cité Films, a movie firm based in 1997 and run by Berdugo, is co-producing and dealing with worldwide gross sales on “Azuro.”

“‘Azuro’ is a sensual and suspenseful movie coping with love, friendship, and the attraction, temptations and difficulties that {couples} face,” stated Berdugo, an trade veteran who beforehand presided over the banner Roissy Films for greater than 15 years earlier than promoting to EuropaCorp in 2008.

“Although Duras’ novel was written in 1953, the best way she portrays the complexities of those relationships could be very trendy and common,” stated Berdugo, who’s collaborating within the MIA Market in Rome.

“Azuro” is produced by Tabo Tabo Films and Comedian Strip Manufacturing, together with Cité Films.

Elsewhere, “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free,” now in publish manufacturing, is directed by Daybreak Gifford Engle and tells the story of Ebadi, a heroic human rights lawyer defending ladies and youngsters in opposition to the brutalities of the Iranian regime. Ebadi was the primary Muslim girl to ever obtain the Nobel Peace Prize. Ebadi has been harassed and spied on by the Iranian authorities which broke down her marriage, and took away her residence, however the fearless lawyer has by no means given up on her mission, stated Berdugo.

Cité Films is dealing with worldwide gross sales on “Shirin Ebadi: Until We Are Free.” The documentary will quickly be accomplished and Berdugo stated he goals to have it premiere at a high-profile movie competition corresponding to Berlin or Cannes. Cité Films can also be seeking to deliver companions from the U.S., Israeli and/or The Emirates on board.

The French outfit can also be co-producing Alex Helfrecht’s “A Winter’s Journey,” a function mixing live-action, CGI and painted by hand backgrounds made by the artistic groups behind “Despicable Me” and “Loving Vincent.” “A Winter’s Journey” stars Gaspard Ulliel and John Malkovich, and is being offered by MK2 Films.

Cité Films goals at co-producing and dealing with worldwide gross sales on one or two films per 12 months. The banner’s latest credit embrace the critically acclaimed South American drama “The Desert Bride” which performed at Cannes’ Un Sure Regard in 2017. Cité Films additionally boasts a library of classics by Michelangelo Antonioni, Federico Fellini, Jean-Luc Godard, Alain Resnais and Wim Wenders.