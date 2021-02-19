Citibank mistakenly transferred $ 500 million to lenders and will not be able to recover it, a judge ruled

Citibank transferred $ 893 million to the cosmetics company’s lenders, apparently to pay off a loan that doesn’t expire until 2023 (Photo: Reuters / Toby Melville / file)

A federal judge ruled on February 16 that Citigroup Inc. is not entitled to recover $ 500 million that it mistakenly transferred to Revlon Inc. lenders., in what he called “a banking error of nature, perhaps, unprecedented and magnitude.”

Federal District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the transfers made on August 11, 2020 were “Final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation.”

Citigroup plans to appeal. “We believe we are entitled to the funds and will continue to seek a full recovery from them.”a spokeswoman said.

As a Revlon loan officer, Citibank transferred $ 893 million to the cosmetics company’s lenders, apparently to pay off a loan that does not mature until 2023, but the intention to send an interest payment for only $ 7.8 million

The New York-based bank assured that it was a human error, and some lenders They agreed to return the money that was sent to them.

The bank said Revlon’s lenders knew or should have known the transfers were a mistake (Photo: Reuters / Robert Galbraith)

But ten asset managers, incluidos Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners y Symphony Asset Management, they refused, and Citigroup sued to recover approximately $ 501 million what did you recieve.

The bank said that Revlon lenders knew or should have known that the transfers were a mistake and that Revlon, controlled by billionaire Ron Perelman, couldn’t afford such a large payout.

In a 101-page decision, following a six-day trial in December, Furman said that transfers were a “download by value”, which matched “to the last penny” what was owed to the moneylenders.

“The lenders who do not return believed, and they were justified in believing that the payments were intentional “wrote Furman. “Believe otherwise, believe that Citibank, one of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world, I had made a mistake that had never happened before, for a sum of almost a billion dollars, it would have been almost irrational”.

This is because the lenders argued that they thought that the money deposited was part of the totality of a loan that they owed, so they considered it a “normal” payment.

Last October, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to fine Citibank, the country’s third largest bank, 400 million dollars for “significant deficiencies (Photo: Reuters / Jeenah Moon / File Photo)

“We are extremely pleased with Judge (Jesse) Furman’s thoughtful, comprehensive and detailed decision,” said Benjamin Finestone, who represented two lenders, Brigade and HPS Investment Partners.

Furman left in force a temporary ban on lenders using the transferred funds, reflecting the expected attractiveness of Citigroup.

In a joint statement, attorneys for lenders Adam Abensohn and Robert Loigman said they were “Extremely pleased” with the decision.

Administrative agents generally distribute interest payments and perform administrative services for clients.

Last October, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to fine Citibank, the third largest bank in the country, with 400 million dollars for “significant deficiencies” and ordered him to correct his risk management system.

According to the US central bank, Citigroup has shown shortcomings “In various areas of risk management and internal control”, which includes information management, capital planning and regulatory information.

