Cities Skylines Celebrates Sales As Colossal As Its Cities

The ‘city builder’ from Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive has been released on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Cities: Skylines arrived in 2015 from the hand of Colossal Order y Paradox Interactive with a new episode of the Cities series, focused on the construction of enormous skyscrapers, betting on large extensions to cover them with our cities, a city builder that knew how to convince both rookies and veterans of the genre and that has not stopped expanding with new updates.

Colossal Order has kept Cities: Skylines interesting over the years. The game had managed to sell 5 million in 2018, three years after its launch, and now, seven years having passed since the players began to raise their buildings, and after having passed through PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the company celebrates its 12 million units sold.

Paradox has celebrated 12 million units sold“We are grateful for how active the Cities: Skylines community is, and we are delighted to see them share their passion for city building games with us”, celebrated Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, in a statement shared from the official website of Paradox Interactive.

“Seeing how the game has reached so many players over the years it has been a dream come true. We continue to listen to the feedback we receive and remain committed to working hard and providing our fans with still more joy in the future“, Hallikainen shared. If you want to see what players are capable of in the city builder of Colossal Order, you can see what Madrid looks like on a real scale built in Cities: Skylines.

