Cities: Skylines makes the leap to virtual reality in Cities VR, with launch and confirmed devices

It will be available in 2022 in the renowned Meta Quest 2, the helmet formerly known as the Oculus.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 3 December 2021, 16:52 13 comments

It has been more than six years since Cities: Skylines he will captivate us with his proposal for the construction and management of cities. The game of Colossal Order It has continued to be updated over the years, and now it will make an appearance again with a reimagining that has caught us off guard.

Is about Cities VR, a virtual reality version developed by Fast Travel Games which will seek to offer in VR the control of urban planning that we knew in the original title, where we control the buildings, public services, traffic, industry or entertainment of our city.

This jump to VR has been accompanied by a short trailer where we see how we can comfortably shape our city with the Oculus Quest 2 controls, or Meta Quest 2 (the new name), the device where it will launch, at least initially, during the next year.

Launching in Spring in Meta Quest 2There is no specific date set on the calendar, but Cities VR will arrive sometime in the spring 2022, so we will have to stay tuned for the next related announcements. To find out more about the original game, you can take a look at Alberto Pastor’s analysis of Cities: Skylines in 2015. Also, keep an eye on Valve, since very recently we have learned that it is making large investments in virtual reality , so we could know news very soon.

