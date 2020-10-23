City Center Mall Fire Broke Out: A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s mall, 3,500 people were rescued from a nearby building, rescue work for 12 hours

Mumbai: Fire Department personnel in Mumbai have been busy in the past 12 hours to control the fire in a mall here and 3,500 people have been taken out as a precaution from another building near the mall. Also Read – A fierce fire broke out in Mumbai’s mall, ten fire tenders arrived at the scene, no casualties

Sources in the civic body said on Friday that a fire broke out at City Center Mall in Mumbai Central area at 8.50 pm on Thursday night and two firefighters were also injured while trying to control the fire. An official said that this mall has three floors with an underground floor and about 300 people have been evacuated from here. Also Read – Now women will also be able to travel from Mumbai local, permission given by Railway Ministry; This will be the timing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a press release that a total of 50 fire engines, including 24 fire engines and 16 large tankers, are engaged in fire control. Apart from this, more than 250 officers, officers and firemen are also deployed. Also Read – Seeing this video of the lineman, Anand Mahindra said- I will think many times before complaining about electricity

#WATCH: Firefighting operation underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a fire broke out last night. It has been declared a level-5 fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YDpgpRHXcm – ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

It was said in the release that during the extinguishing of the fire, the right hand of a firearm worker was slightly injured, after which he was taken to the nearest JJ Hospital. His condition is stable. The fire took place in a mobile shop located on the second floor of the mall. Most of the shops on this floor are of mobile and related materials.

The BMC said that 3,500 people from the 55-storey Orchid Enclave located in the neighborhood of the mall have been taken out as a precaution. A police officer said that when the mall caught fire, 300 people were evacuated from there.

This fire was initially kept in ‘level-one’ i.e. ‘minor category’, but it was increased to ‘level-three’ at 10.45 pm and later it became more terrible late at 2.30 pm. But reached ‘level-four’.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site and reviewed the fire fighting operation. Fire officials said that the cause of the fire has not been known so far. Earlier, a textile factory in Kurla, Mumbai, caught fire on Thursday. It was controlled in two hours.