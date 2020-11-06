City Of LA To Name Intersection After SM Entertainment

The town of LA will quickly be getting its personal “SM Entertainment Sq.”!

On October 28 native time, the Los Angeles City Council formally determined to call the intersection at Oxford and sixth, the place SM Entertainment will quickly be opening a brand new leisure complicated, “SM Entertainment Sq..”

LA City Councilman Herb Wesson commented, “We wish to categorical our respect for the progressive contributions that SM Entertainment and government producer Lee Soo Man have made to the music business whereas main Okay-pop onto the world stage.”

Park Kyung Jae, the consul common of the Korean Consulate in LA, remarked, “I hope that the newly designated ‘SM Entertainment Sq.’ will develop right into a cultural hub that helps unfold Okay-pop and Korean leisure within the metropolis of LA, which is thought for its historic position within the movie and leisure industries. Similar to Occasions Sq. in New York, I hope that SM Entertainment Sq. will change into an area the place younger folks from everywhere in the world can collect.”

