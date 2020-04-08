Civil claims expected against Cardinal George Pell and Catholic church despite acquittal

Attorneys say the overturning of Pell’s felony conviction for historic child sexual abuse will not be prone to forestall civil proceedings

The highest court docket docket acquittal of George Pell is probably adopted by way of a string of civil claims in the direction of the cardinal and the Catholic church from alleged abuse survivors and their households, attorneys say.

Pell was once freed from Victoria’s Barwon jail on Tuesday after the highest court docket docket allowed his enchantment and quashed a conviction for charges related to the alleged sexual assault of two choirboys in 1996. He strenuously denies all allegations.

