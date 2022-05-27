Civil servants will be able to telework three days a week: these are the conditions of the new government plan

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the concept of ‘telework’ or ‘remote work’ is the order of the dayto the point of having been detached —even— from any connection with health to become the subject of debate in fields such as talent attraction or energy expenditure.

And precisely in this last sense, the Government has once again put on the table the commitment to teleworking, after a Council of Ministers held this morning, in which a ‘Plan of energy saving and efficiency measures of the General State Administration’ that, in addition to other measures on temperature control and lighting schedules, includes the reinforcement of the remote work modalityfor

“reduce the energy impact both for commuting to the workplace and for energy consumption in the workplace itself, always guaranteeing the provision and quality of the public service”.

Currently —according to the latest data from the INE— 13.1% of workers in the entire Spanish economy carry out some type of telecommuting per week

Under what conditions will this telework be carried out?

According to this plan, those public employees who occupy “possible positions” to be exercised telematically, “They will be able to telework three days a week and two will attend in person”.

However, “duly motivated organizational reasons” may be raised for reduce telework days a week to two (It is indicated, for example, that the minimum percentage of face-to-face services must always be greater than 40% throughout the week).

However, it will remain in the hands of each ministry or state entity to approve a Work Plan (with the approval of the Secretary of State for Public Administration) that establish exactly which jobs in your workforce are eligible for this new systemalthough the decision to do so will depend in each case on the will of the public employee (and will be reversible, if they wish to return to their previous work dynamics).

As the CSIF union stated a week ago, this teleworking plan will be governed by the same conditions that the unions already agreed with the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function in April of last year:

“The Administration will provide for teleworking a computer equipment with data card and applications, office automation and cybersecurity tools necessary for its activity, as well as training.”

The strange thing is that, despite the fact that the Government “expects to approve the brief” decree regulating teleworking, the previous measures will begin to be implemented immediately, regardless of the approval (or not) of the aforementioned decree.

“Likewise, on an exceptional basis, other remote work systems may be established”

Finally, the government plan includes the promotion of the use of collective transport among public employees to promote sustainable mobility, as well as the promotion of bicycle use by enabling parking for these vehicles in public buildings.