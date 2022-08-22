Civil War in Yemen: Emirati-Backed Forces Take Control of Oil Sites

Yemeni separatists celebrate after clashes with government forces in Aden (REUTERS/Fawaz Salman)

The Giants Brigades, troops supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allied with the internationally recognized Yemeni government, seized control of a major oil and gas pipeline pumping station after driving out government forcesaccording to what military sources informed the agency on Monday EFE.

The informants, who asked not to be identified, said that the Giants Brigades broke into sector 4 of the station on Saturday, in the oil-rich southern province of Shabuaa site managed by the Yemen Liquefied Natural Gas Company.

They also pointed out that they seized four gas pipelines after “expelling” the government troops guarding the facilitieswithout specifying if there were victims during the assault.

Sector 4 of the installation pumps about 57,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In recent months, UAE-backed troops have attacked their Yemeni government alliesin the midst of a growing rivalry between factions loyal to the Executive for control of the southern provinces of Yemen that are outside the control of the Houthi rebels, supported and financed by the Iranian regime.

Separatist forces take government military bases in Aden (EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI)

In this context, pro-Emirati forces have intensified their attacks in Shabua province in recent weeks, despite warnings from the Presidential Leadership Council, the body to which the country’s former president, Abdo Wednesday Mansur Hadigave up all his powers in April to stop the attacks.

But even though this council includes leaders of the Emirati-backed forces, troops continued their military campaign to expel government forces backed by the Saudi-led military coalition from Shabua.

Last Friday, an investigative committee formed by the Council approved a ceasefire in Shabua and recommended that the Armed Forces continue to protect the oil facilities in the provinceafter clashes in mid-August left more than 80 dead on both sides.

The United Arab Emirates is part of the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen and against the Houthi rebels, but in recent years the militias and groups that it supports and finances they have clashed with government troops for various reasons.

The main one is that the forces supported by the Emirates promote the secession of southern Yemen, which has caused a lot of tension throughout this bloody conflict that began in 2014.

The Council, which virtually controls most of the southern half of Yemen, has repeatedly pushed to re-divide the country in two, as it happened between 1967 and 1990.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and seized the capital, forcing the government to flee south and then to Saudi Arabia. A Riyadh-led coalition – then backed by the United States – entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the ruling government. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which supports the Houthi rebels.

(With information from EFE)

