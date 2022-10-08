Civilians killed by Russian missile attacks on Thursday in Zaporizhzhia rise to 17

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, in the midst of its attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The death toll from the missile attack launched on Thursday by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia amounts to 17according to the latest balance of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine published this morning.

In a message on Telegram, collected by the agency UKrinformindicates that today the rescue teams removed from the rubble the lifeless bodies of eight people which are added to the three dead recovered yesterday.

It specifies that until this morning the lifeless bodies of thirteen people were removed from the rubble of a five-story residential building, including childwhile another six people could be rescued and four of them had to be hospitalized.

The bodies of four other people were pulled from the rubble of a four-story residential building and other fifteen people were able to be rescuedof which eight had to be hospitalized.

Thus, at least 17 people died in the attack, including a child and a person who died in hospital, and others 21 were rescued alivetwelve of whom were hospitalized.

Russian troops used S-300 missiles that hit the center of the city, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

“Attention. Another missile attack from the enemy”, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration had warned, Oleksandr Starujin a brief message on Twitter, collected by Ukrainian agencies UKrinform y Unionin which he called on the population to take shelter.

Also Anatoly Kurtevsecretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, wrote on Telegram that the “damn” Russians “won’t leave the city alone” reporting that “the enemy has attacked infrastructure again.”

He also recommended that the population be careful and stay “in safe places.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency does not recognize Russia as administrator of the Zaporizhzhia plant

For the IAEA, the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhiain the southeast of Ukraine, occupied and nationalized by Russia, is still Ukrainian, he stressed on Thursday Raphael GrossiDirector General of the United Nations Atomic Agency (IAEA).

At a press conference in kyiv, after meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskythe head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted the complexity of the issue in the midst of a war.

“For us it is clear, it is a Ukrainian facility, the property belongs to Energoatom (Ukrainian public nuclear company), any change is a complex matter. We are going to meet him”, Grossi said in reference to some consultations that he will hold in Moscow in the coming days.

“The impression is that it will be a meeting at a very high level,” said the director general about the meetings that await him in Russia.

The Russian Army occupied the plantthe largest in Europe and equipped with six reactors, at the beginning of last March and has kept it busy since then.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the nationalization of the nuclear power plant, which until now It is operated by Ukrainian staff.

Grossi has been proposing for weeks the creation of a protection zone around the plant to avoid a nuclear accident, which continues to be “a very, very clear possibility.”

“We are advanced and making progress in my considerations on the creation of a protection zone. I am determined to bring this discussion to a positive outcome, I will continue”, said the director general of the IAEA, who stressed that “very soon” he will return to kyiv, to meet with Zelensky.

Grossi stressed that there are “indications that there are some mines on the perimeter (of the plant), but not inside the plant, absolutely not.”

For his part, the director general said that “as of today” the IAEA has no indication that Moscow is planning to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid to connect it to Russia’s.

