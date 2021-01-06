General News

CIX Announces “HELLO Chapter 0” Coming In February

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read

CIX is gearing up for a return!

On January 6, the group launched a primary teaser picture for “HELLO Chapter 0,” asserting that it’s due out in February.

CIX is a five-member group beneath C9 Leisure that made their debut in July 2019 with “Film Star” off their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Hiya Stranger.” In November of that 12 months, they launched “HELLO Chapter 2. Hiya, Unusual Place” that includes the title monitor “Numb.” They most just lately made a comeback in October 2020 with “Jungle” off their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Hiya, Unusual Time.”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.