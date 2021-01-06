CIX Announces “HELLO Chapter 0” Coming In February

CIX is gearing up for a return!

On January 6, the group launched a primary teaser picture for “HELLO Chapter 0,” asserting that it’s due out in February.

CIX is a five-member group beneath C9 Leisure that made their debut in July 2019 with “Film Star” off their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Hiya Stranger.” In November of that 12 months, they launched “HELLO Chapter 2. Hiya, Unusual Place” that includes the title monitor “Numb.” They most just lately made a comeback in October 2020 with “Jungle” off their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Hiya, Unusual Time.”