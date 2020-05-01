CIX Announces June Comeback With 1st Teaser

CIX is coming again in June!

On Could 1 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group introduced that they’ll be making a comeback in June with the third chapter of their “Whats up” collection.

CIX is a five-member group beneath C9 Leisure that made their debut in July 2019 with “Film Star” off their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Whats up Stranger.” In November, they launched “HELLO Chapter 2. Whats up, Unusual Place” that includes the title monitor “Numb.”