CIX Gears Up For June Comeback With Teaser

CIX is constant their “Hi there” sequence with a brand new chapter!
The group has now revealed a primary teaser picture for his or her comeback with “Hi there, Unusual Time.” The illustration was shared together with the caption, “CIX City Scene #Four Mecenat Tower.”
CIX beforehand introduced that they’re gearing up for a June comeback.
CIX City Scene #4
Mecenat Tower#CIX #씨아이엑스 #BX #승훈 #배진영 #용희 #현석 #안녕낯선시간 #HelloStrangeTime pic.twitter.com/sk4xhgA9Mt
— CIX_Official (@CIX_Official) Could 27, 2020
The C9 Leisure boy group CIX debuted in July 2019 with “Film Star” because the title observe of their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Hi there Stranger.” Final November, they made a primary comeback with “HELLO Chapter 2. Hi there, Unusual Place” and its title observe “Numb.”
Keep tuned for particulars on CIX’s comeback!
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment