General News

CIX Gears Up For June Comeback With Teaser

May 28, 2020
1 Min Read

CIX is constant their “Hi there” sequence with a brand new chapter!

The group has now revealed a primary teaser picture for his or her comeback with “Hi there, Unusual Time.” The illustration was shared together with the caption, “CIX City Scene #Four Mecenat Tower.” 

CIX beforehand introduced that they’re gearing up for a June comeback.

The C9 Leisure boy group CIX debuted in July 2019 with “Film Star” because the title observe of their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Hi there Stranger.” Final November, they made a primary comeback with “HELLO Chapter 2. Hi there, Unusual Place” and its title observe “Numb.”

Keep tuned for particulars on CIX’s comeback!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment