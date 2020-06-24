CIX Postpones Comeback After Bae Jin Young Suffers Slight Injury

CIX’s upcoming comeback has been postponed.

On June 24, the group’s company C9 Leisure shared by means of an official assertion that Bae Jin Young has suffered an ankle damage, and the physician suggested that he wants time to recuperate.

Because of this, the group’s comeback with their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Hi there, Unusual Time,” which was initially scheduled for June 30, shall be postponed.

The brand new plans shall be introduced in a while.

Learn the complete assertion from C9 Leisure beneath:

Wishing Bae Jin Young a speedy restoration!

Supply (1)