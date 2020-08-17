CIX Shares Update On Bae Jin Young’s Injury And Postponed Comeback

CIX’s company has shared up to date plans for the group’s comeback.

On August 17, C9 Leisure posted an official assertion sharing particulars about Bae Jin Young’s restoration in addition to a tentative schedule for the following comeback.

Beforehand, the group’s comeback with their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Good day, Unusual Time” was postponed after Bae Jin Younger suffered an ankle damage in June.

The company acknowledged that they’ve their sights set on an October comeback so as to schedule the album launch near the date of their upcoming fan assembly and to offer sufficient time for Bae Jin Younger to totally get well from his damage.