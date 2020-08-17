CIX Shares Update On Bae Jin Young’s Injury And Postponed Comeback

CIX’s company has shared up to date plans for the group’s comeback.
On August 17, C9 Leisure posted an official assertion sharing particulars about Bae Jin Young’s restoration in addition to a tentative schedule for the following comeback.
Beforehand, the group’s comeback with their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Good day, Unusual Time” was postponed after Bae Jin Younger suffered an ankle damage in June.
The company acknowledged that they’ve their sights set on an October comeback so as to schedule the album launch near the date of their upcoming fan assembly and to offer sufficient time for Bae Jin Younger to totally get well from his damage.
Hello, that is C9 Leisure.
That is an announcement about Bae Jin Young’s remedy outcomes and CIX’s future actions.
Bae Jin Younger, a member of CIX, was identified with a sprain of his foot joint in June and he has been receiving remedy and present process bodily remedy. Though his specialist stated that he was totally cured, he’s persevering with to bear rehabilitation to regain energy within the surrounding muscle tissue. The specialist stated that he shouldn’t have any problem performing intense choreography after September 9.
For CIX’s comeback with their third mini album “HELLO Chapter 3. Good day, Unusual Time,” we thought-about many alternative choices, resembling having CIX carry out as 4 members or having Bae Jin Younger carry out whereas seated. Nonetheless, we’ve got determined to postpone the album launch so as to have a comeback with all 5 members.
C9 Leisure is at the moment rescheduling the discharge date of the postponed album. We try to schedule the album launch near the date of the fan assembly in early October. The fan assembly, initially scheduled to be held in February, was postponed on account of COVID-19.
As a result of authorities pointers, the fan assembly could also be postponed or canceled though all preparations have been made, very similar to what occurred in February, July, and August. Even when the scheduled date of the fan assembly is modified, CIX’s comeback with all 5 members will proceed as deliberate.
We want to ask to your understanding once more concerning the postponement of CIX’s album on account of unavoidable circumstances. We are going to do our greatest to make sure all the members of CIX can work collectively as quickly as potential.
Thanks.
