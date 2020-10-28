CIX Talks About The Concept For “Jungle,” Postponing Their Comeback, And More

On October 27, CIX held a web-based press convention for the discharge of their third EP, “HELLO Chapter 3. Hi there, Unusual Time.”

This was the group’s first comeback in about 11 months. CIX had deliberate to launch the album in June, however postponed it as a consequence of Bae Jin Younger’s ankle harm. BX mentioned, “As a result of we actually needed to point out followers as quickly as doable, we had been much more nervous than standard. We intend to harness that nervous vitality to be able to specific ourselves on stage as a lot as doable.”

Seunghun added, “The 5 of us labored actually onerous for a very long time to arrange. We wish to present we’ve matured.” Bae Jin Younger mentioned, “It’s type of pleasure. I wish to say ‘thanks’ and ‘I like you’ to FIX [fanclub name], who waited for us.”

Requested about the situation of his harm, Bae Jin Younger mentioned, “The physician mentioned it has totally healed. My coronary heart was heavy interested by the followers and the employees members. I noticed anew by means of this harm how treasured the stage was, and the way desperately I miss performing. I wish to make completely satisfied reminiscences with followers.”

With a view to guarantee a constant sequence, the identical choreography staff, producers, lyricists, composers, MV administrators, and photographers labored on all three components of the “HELLO” album sequence. BX mentioned, “I feel that the album turned extra well-rounded with the participation of world producers. As this can also be our first time working with backup dancers, we wish to be capable to present a efficiency that’s distinctive to CIX.”

About the idea of their title monitor, “Jungle,” CIX mentioned, “‘Jungle’ conjures up the picture of a tangled forest. On one other stage, ‘jungle’ means a spot the place it’s troublesome for individuals to belief one another due to sturdy competitors.”

CIX was not too long ago named one of many rising Okay-pop artists primarily based on their Twitter engagement over the previous yr since their debut. BX mentioned, “I feel that we had been capable of achieve such an honor due to FIX all around the world. It’s an honor to be named amongst such nice senior and junior artists.”

The group additionally talked about their current on-line fan assembly, saying, “It felt completely different getting fan suggestions in actual time. We plan to maintain speaking with our followers by means of social media and thru varied private content material. We’re additionally trying into offline strategies of connection, relying on how the state of affairs adjustments.”

Try CIX’s music video for “Jungle” right here!

Supply (1)