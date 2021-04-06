CIX Tests Negative For COVID-19

All 5 members of CIX examined adverse for COVID-19.

A greeting occasion for Seunghun’s film “Flip: The Road” was held on March 31. 5 days later, C9 Leisure revealed that an viewers member from the occasion was confirmed to be COVID-19 constructive. Although Seunghun had not come into shut contact with the viewers member, the group determined to get preemptively examined and opted out of taking part in Ha Sung Woon’s “Midnight Idol Radio” present, which they have been scheduled to look on.

On April 6, C9 Leisure revealed, “All CIX members have been examined for COVID-19 on April 5 (Monday). All members examined adverse.” CIX is a bunch with members Bae Jin Younger, BX, Yonghee, Seunghun, and Hyunsuk. The group acquired affirmation permitting them to proceed with all scheduled actions and can transfer ahead accordingly.

Right here is the complete assertion launched by C9 Leisure:

Hello, that is C9 Leisure. The next particulars are about CIX’s check outcomes for COVID-19. For preemptive causes, all members of CIX bought examined for COVID-19 on Monday, April 5, and all members examined adverse. Subsequently, after receiving affirmation from well being authorities, CIX will proceed with scheduled actions beginning at present, April 6. C9 Leisure will strictly adhere to all social distancing measures and work to take excellent care of our artists’ well being situations. We apologize for inflicting any issues. We want to thank all of the followers for loving CIX as all the time. Thanks.

