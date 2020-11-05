CJ ENM Confirmed To Be Looking Into Potential Wanna One Reunion Performance At 2020 MAMA

CJ ENM has confirmed that they’re in discussions for a possible Wanna One efficiency on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA).

Ilgan Sports activities reported claims from business sources that CJ ENM had proposed a Wanna One reunion efficiency for 2020 MAMA. The proposal was impressed by the joint efficiency that former Wanna One members Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, Lee Dae Hwi, and Park Woo Jin did collectively at KCON:TACT Season 2 final month.

On November 5, CJ ENM acknowledged, “We’re in discussions for Wanna One’s collaboration efficiency, however nothing has been determined as of but.”

Wanna One was a undertaking group shaped of the highest 11 contestants from “Produce 101 Season 2.” After the group disbanded, the members went again to their former teams (NU’EST’s Minhyun), debuted in new teams (AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi and Park Woo Jin, CIX’s Bae Jin Younger), or went solo (Ha Sung Woon, Yoon Ji Sung, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jae Hwan, Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Lai Kuanlin).

2020 MAMA is scheduled to happen on December 6 and can happen with out face-to-face contact (“untact”).

