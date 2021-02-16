CJ ENM Confirms That KCON:TACT 3 Will Be Held In March

The web model of KCON will probably be held for the third time in March 2021.

On February 16, CJ ENM confirmed that KCON:TACT 3 will probably be held from March 20 to twenty-eight.

KCON is a significant conference for the celebration of Korean popular culture and leisure and has taken place in nations reminiscent of the US, France, Australia, Mexico, and Japan. After the COVID-19 pandemic started, KCON held digital variations of the occasion referred to as KCON:TACT in the summertime and fall of 2020.

KCON:TACT 3 will function custom-made content material primarily based on what’s common in every area. This consists of workshops with native influencers and fan assembly packages, which had been common within the offline KCON occasions in the US and Japan. In KCON:TACT 3, these occasions will probably be organized in line with the time zones and languages of varied areas. There will even be a program to permit real-time participation from world followers, who actively take part in content material and are influential spreaders of Korean common tradition. It’s hoped that these occasions will even add higher synergy to the offline festivals as soon as they resume.

There will even be live performance phases directed by Mnet to deliver slightly of the offline expertise to artists and followers. From the opening stage to the particular ending stage, the concert events will comply with a “world tour” idea and storyline. Various offline live performance arenas will probably be recreated by way of expertise so that it’ll really feel as if viewers are happening a world tour with their artists.

Ok-pop artists will even put together spin-off exhibits through which they’ll present extra of their various musicality. Meet-and-greet occasions, that are a key a part of the conference expertise, will even add extra experiences, reminiscent of followers and artists creating content material collectively, speaking with artists in comfy units, or artists sharing the music they hearken to with their followers.

KCON:TACT 3 will probably be held by way of a number of platforms with a view to make it extra accessible to followers of Korean popular culture around the globe. In Korea, it is going to be held by way of TVing, whereas followers overseas can take part by way of the KCON Official and Mnet Ok-POP YouTube channels.

A supply from CJ ENM said, “An enormous energy for KCON:TACT 3 is having the ability to meet varied artists who characterize the current and way forward for Ok-pop in a single place. Because it is at present tough to satisfy with international followers in particular person, now we have ready various content material in order to recreate the offline expertise. We’ll proceed to work for the unfold of world Ok-pop that transverses time and house.”

Supply (1)

(*3*)