CJ ENM Discussing Plans To Host KCON Online

KCON could also be taking place on-line this 12 months!

Based on a report from Sports activities Chosun, KCON will likely be happening on-line as a way to forestall the unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Though nothing has been confirmed concerning the date, location, and methodology of broadcast, CJ ENM is reportedly working with varied leisure businesses as a way to characteristic many artists and to host the occasion in June.

On Might 13, KCON USA additionally uploaded a mysterious publish hinting that KCON 2020 will likely be happening.

Following the report, supply from CJ ENM shared with Newsen, “We’re reviewing the opportunity of a web-based KCON.” CJ ENM will formally announce the dates as soon as they’re confirmed.

KCON is an annual conference and music competition that features live shows that includes performances by common Ok-pop artists. The occasion introduces Korean drama, style, magnificence, meals, and different cultural elements overseas. KCON started in 2012 and has gathered a complete of 1.1 million attendees since then.

Initially, the dates and areas for KCON 2020 had been introduced with KCON 2020 Japan kickstarting the occasion in April. Moreover, CJ ENM deliberate to host KCON 2020 Russia with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Might 23 as a way to commemorate the 30th anniversary of building Korea-Russia diplomatic relations.

Sadly, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, KCON 2020 Japan was postponed after revealing the total lineup, and KCON USA not too long ago introduced their choice to cancel KCON 2020 NY. KCON 2020 Russia was additionally postponed to July with another plan of internet hosting the live performance in September in case issues surrounding COVID-19 continued to persist.

