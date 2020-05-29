CJ ENM Shares Update On Compensation Discussions With Agencies Of X1 And Other Affected “Produce X 101” Trainees

With sentences being given to eight people concerned within the “Produce 101” collection manipulation case, CJ ENM has launched an announcement relating to the case and shared an replace on their negotiations with companies concerned in “Produce X 101.”

On Could 29, the primary sentencing by the Seoul Central District Court docket for eight people concerned within the “Produce 101” collection manipulation case occurred. CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum obtained a jail sentence of 1 yr and eight months, and PD (producing director) Ahn Joon Younger obtained a jail sentence of two years.

Concerning this, a supply from CJ ENM acknowledged, “We respect the choice of the courts. Concerning the manufacturing workers’s future, we are going to take motion in keeping with firm coverage, following inner discussions as soon as the ultimate verdict is made.”

Additionally they spoke about their plans for compensation of damages that they’d promised to hold out of their formal apology relating to the controversy in December 2019. CJ ENM gave an official assertion and mentioned, “We’ve got had ample discussions with the companies of the X1 debut group, and we now have reached an amicable settlement. We’ve got additionally begun discussions relating to compensation with different administration firms whose trainees have been affected [in ‘Produce X 101’].”

X1 was the undertaking group created via Mnet’s “Produce X 101.” The group made their debut in August 2019 however went on hiatus after an issue over voting manipulation arose surrounding the “Produce 101” collection. In January, it was introduced that an settlement had been made by the companies of the members that the group would disband.

