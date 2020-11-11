CJ Sets Park Chan-wook’s ‘Choice’ as AFM Appetizer

South Korea’s CJ Leisure, the studio behind a number of Oscar-winner “Parasite,” confirmed that it’s main its AFM gross sales slate with “Choice to Go away,” the newly introduced title by one other grasp director, “Oldboy” helmer Park Chan-wook.

The studio is pitching the movie as a crime-romancer with dialogue in Korean and Chinese language. The story entails a detective, to be performed by Park Hae-il (“Reminiscences of Homicide”), who develops romantic emotions for a girl, performed by China’s Tang Wei, who ought to be the prime suspect in a homicide case he’s investigating.

The studio supplies no different up to date data on supply, manufacturing funds or supplementary casting. When CJ introduced the movie final month, it stated that it could be investor and native Korean distributor of the movie, however instructed Selection on the time that it had not settled on the worldwide gross sales company function.

In lots of current cases, CJ has held again rights for distribution in territories the place it has its personal theatrical releasing capability, and its sister firm CJ-CGV is a significant theater operator. These territories embody Vietnam, Indonesia, and Turkey. CGV is a minor cinema operator in Hong Kong and the U.S. and has a a lot bigger presence in mainland China. In every of those territories, the choice to go together with a license deal or a direct distribution will seemingly be based mostly on timing, competing provides, the curiosity of streaming platforms and politics — Korean movies haven’t been launched theatrically in China for the previous three years as a consequence of China’s unofficial boycott of Korean cultural items.

The nation, nonetheless, has dealt comparatively nicely with the coronavirus outbreak, and for a number of months was one of many few locations the place movies have been persistently being shot. Because of this, CJ has not less than 4 different titles now in post-production, and nonetheless extra now accomplished and awaiting a launch.

Amongst these in put up is crime-action movie “The Voice,” which makes its market debut at AFM. The story entails a person who infiltrates a gang of criminals concerned in voice phishing. Co-direction is by Kim Solar and Kim Gok. Supply is ready for a while in 2021.

Comedy drama “The Depend” recounts a narrative of a younger boxer and his coach who begin their very own membership after the teen is cheated out of a win. Supply can also be set for 2021. “Onerous Hit” is an motion thriller a couple of no person whose life and household are thrown into turmoil by a single telephone name alleging a bomb plot. “Black Cash” is against the law drama based mostly on actual occasions, by which a detective seeks to overturn the wrongful conviction 15 years earlier of three boys.

Amongst CJ’s accomplished titles are “The Collectors,” Korea’s present high field workplace movie, and clone drama “Seobok,” which releases subsequent month. The movie stars Gong Yoo, from “Practice to Busan,” and “The Age of Shadows” alongside Park Bo-gum from earlier CJ movies “Coin Locker Lady” and “Roaring Currents.”