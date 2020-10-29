CJI lawyers advise, ride your beautiful cars instead of cycling

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing a PIL seeking ban on burning of straw in neighboring states of Delhi, asked the advocates to use bicycles instead of their big and beautiful cars. In view of the increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court Chief Justice (CJI) S.A. Bobde has said that some experts have told me that the cause of pollution is not just stubble. You people should stop roaming around in beautiful vehicles for a long time and now you have to get into the habit of cycling. Also Read – Air polluters in Delhi-NCR no longer good, fine of 1 crore, will be 5 years in jail

A bench headed by Chief Justice Bobde said, “Some experts have informally told us that air pollution is not just due to burning of stubble, but there are many other reasons as well. You lawyers will also have to get down from your big and beautiful cars and ride a bicycle. Not a bike, a bicycle. ” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, presented his arguments before the bench, in which Judge A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian were also involved. Mehta said that the central government has brought a law against air pollution. The bench said that it would look into the ordinance before passing any further order in the matter. Also Read – Smarter, more prone to air pollution, increased risk of death from corona

CJI Bobde also assured that no order will be passed without taking into consideration the suggestions given by the petitioner. The Chief Justice said that he would also listen to senior advocate Vikas Singh representing the petitioner, who is a minor. He said that the court Solicitor General will be asked to consider the things he is suggesting. In a joking manner, the Chief Justice also said that if anyone appearing in the Supreme Court (related to the petition) in the case fell ill due to air pollution, he would hold the Solicitor General responsible. After a brief hearing, the bench set the matter for hearing on Friday next week. Also Read – Government will soon introduce legislation to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Earlier this week, the Solicitor General, during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking ban on burning of straw, informed the Supreme Court that the Center has a law to deal with the danger of air pollution in Delhi-NCR Will make. Let us know that air pollution in Delhi-NCR is increasing rapidly and to deal with it, the Central Government has made a new law on Thursday through an ordinance, which has come into force with immediate effect. The Center has issued this ordinance keeping the provision of a jail sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to one crore rupees. It was released on Wednesday night after the President’s approval. According to the notification, the Commission will replace the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), which was earlier constituted by the Supreme Court as the apex monitoring body in pollution cases.