CJI NV Raman presented prayers at Tirupati temple, mentioned – Lord Venkateswara increased to the easiest judicial publish

Tirupati: Leader Justice of India NV Ramana at the side of his spouse reached Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday and presented darshan and worship to Lord Balaji Venkateshwara. Previous on Thursday past due evening, the CJI and his spouse visited the temple and presented prayers at 'Dwajastambam'. That is his first discuss with to the temple after taking oath because the Leader Justice on April 24 this 12 months.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) president Y. V. Subba Reddy welcomed Raman. As in keeping with custom, the CJI was once escorted to the temple amid chants through Vedic monks. Later, the CJI gained 'prasadam' (sanctified meals) with the blessings of the monks of Ranganayakul Mandapam.



The CJI instructed Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) that many miracles have took place in his lifestyles and Lord Venkateswara’s blessings have led him to the easiest judicial place of work within the nation. The CJI mentioned that with the blessings of God he would paintings to stay the flag of the Indian judiciary prime.

Raman and his spouse additionally visited the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. All the way through her discuss with, the CJI was once accompanied through Andhra Pradesh Top Courtroom Pass judgement on Ok. Lalita Kumari, Chittoor District Pass judgement on Ravindra Babu, Tirupati Further District Pass judgement on Y. Veeraju and Protocol Justice of the Peace Pawan Kumar.

On attaining Tirupati on Thursday evening, the CJI was once warmly gained through Reddy and different senior TTD officers. Senior Yuvajan Shramik Rythu Congress Celebration (YSRCP) chief and Tirupati MLA, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and others have been additionally provide.