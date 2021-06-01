CJI NV Raman saddened through the dying of a retired officer, from leader ministers to movie superstars mourned

Former Andhra Pradesh Leader Secretary SV Prasad (Former AP Leader Secretary SV Prasad) Died of corona virus in a personal medical institution right here on Tuesday. A 1975 batch IAS officer was once admitted to the medical institution along with his spouse two days in the past. Prasad was once appointed the Leader Secretary in 2010 when Ok.Ok. Rosaiah was once the Leader Minister. He served on this submit for 2 years.

Widespread in bureaucratic circles, SV Prasad, popularized as a gradual and soft-spoken individual. Janardhana Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, N.Ok. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Served as Important Secretary all over the tenure of a number of Leader Ministers together with Rajasekhara Reddy.

Prasad, who began his profession as a sub-collector of Nellore district, later served because the collector of the districts of Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. Throughout his 36-year-long profession, he headed the key departments. Referred to as a non-controversial officer, Prasad additionally served because the vigilance commissioner.

Leader Justice of India Justice NV Raman (CJI NV Ramana), Andhra Pradesh Leader Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy) And his Telangana counterpart Ok.Ok. Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana CM Ok Chandrashekar Rao) Mourned the dying of the previous bureaucrat. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved members of the family.

Telugu Desam Celebration (TDP) Nationwide President and previous Leader Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over Prasad’s dying. He recalled that as a senior bureaucrat, Prasad all the time stood at the vanguard of main all others in making reputable techniques a luck. Naidu stated in a remark that there can be an irreparable loss because of Prasad’s departure.

He stated that Prasad did exemplary services and products as Leader Secretary and Vigilance Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. He was once additionally instrumental in strengthening the establishments in his capability because the Chairman of AP Genco as Vice President of Andhra Pradesh State Highway Shipping Company. Telugu celebrity and previous Union Minister Ok.Ok. Chinjivi additionally expressed grief over Prasad’s dying. (IANS)