CJI SA Bobde’s instructions to the center – ensure that smog does not happen in Delhi

new Delhi: Supreme Court Chief Justice S.A. Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday that the court has nothing to do with any commission and that on a priority basis it just wants the Center to ensure that there is no smog in the city. Mehta informed the apex court that the newly constituted Air Quality Commission will start functioning from Friday to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR and former Petroleum Secretary M.M. Kutty will be the head of the commission.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice said, "We do not mean any commission. Already many commissions and many minds are working. But make sure that there is no smog in the city. We will have a detailed hearing on these arguments after the holidays. " Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represented the minor petitioner in the case, said that the amount of five years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 crore seems arbitrary. Singh stressed that increasing air pollution is a matter of grave concern and in fact it is a public health emergency and some drastic steps need to be taken for this.

The Chief Justice also told Mehta that grading of offenses is required. Bobde said, "We need detailed information on what kind of crimes you are witnessing." Due to violation of the orders and provisions of the Commission, there can be 5 years in jail or a fine of Rs 1 crore. " On the aspect of not having retired judges in the commission, the Chief Justice said, "After all, we are a court of law. We will not give up our responsibilities but we are also aware of our obstacles. We cannot enter the executive domain. The government has resources and money and they will have to work eventually. " The apex court was hearing petitions against burning of stubble, which is a major cause of pollution in Delhi-NCR.

(Input-IANS)