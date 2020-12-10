CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde: Extortion of 2.5 crores from the mother of the Chief Justice of the country …

CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde: There is also the extent of fraud, what to talk about the common man .. His caretaker took Rs 2.5 crore from the mother of the Chief Justice (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde of the country and escaped after taking the money. The caretaker Tapas Ghosh, accused of cheating, has been arrested by the Nagpur Police on Tuesday night. Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP) Amitesh Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu is looking into the matter. Also Read – SIT submitted 3500 page report of Bikeru massacre, 80 police, administrative personnel found guilty

The SIT had interrogated Tapas Ghosh during his investigation and late on Tuesday night, the SIT officials had filed a complaint against Tapas Ghosh and his wife under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) of the city Case registered at Sitabardi Police Station and arrested Tapas Ghosh.

This is a case of fraud…

Actually, Mukta Bobde, mother of CJI SA Bobde, is the mistress of Seedan Lawn, located near Akashwani Square, which is given for rent for marriage and other works. In 2007, the Bobde family appointed Tapas Ghosh as caretaker of Seedan Lawn. In addition to salary, he also used to get commission on booking.

Taking advantage of Mukta Bobde’s age and health, caretaker Tapas Ghosh and his wife manipulated money transactions. According to CP Amitesh Kumar of Nagpur Police, Tapas Ghosh booked the Sedan lawn but did not give his money to the Bobde family, Tapas had allegedly given fake receipts to many customers.

This fraud was revealed during the lockdown, when many bookings were canceled, but people did not get their refund. Following a complaint from customers, Mukta Bobde filed a complaint of fraud in August. On this, a SIT was formed by the officials of Economic Offenses Wing.

CP Amitesh Kumar said that since 2017 all the bookings had been scrutinized, in which it was revealed that Tapas Ghosh had defrauded the Bobde family of Rs 2.5 crore. CP Amitesh Kumar said that Tapas has not even paid the bills for solar system installation and some construction work.