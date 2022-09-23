CJNG, Sinaloa Cartel and other Mexican groups were declared “terrorist organizations” in Texas

CJNG, Sinaloa Cartel and other Mexican groups were declared “terrorist organizations” (Photo: DEF File)

The government of Texas, through its governor, Gregg Abottlaunched an executive order designating the Mexican cartels as “terrorist organizations”. The document was presented on Tuesday, September 21.

Abbott sent President Joe Biden a request to classify as terrorists al Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), as well as other groups that distribute and produce drugs in Mexican territory.

In addition, the governor of Texas asked the police institutions track down the gangs that they are linked with the cartels Mexicans as well as disrupting their communication networks.

The governor of Texas pointed to fentanyl as one of the most serious drug problems that his nation has experienced (Photo: FGR)

“Los mexican cartels of the drug are responsible for the trafficking of hundreds of millions of lethal doses of fentanyl in Texas and the United States; more than 1,600 Texans were fatally poisoned by drugs containing fentanyl in 2021”, can be read through a official announcement.

The document also determined that criminal groups also take people across the border between Mexico and Texas illegally, in these actions people suffer inhuman and violent acts. In addition, it is pointed out that criminal organizations seek to expand into the neighboring country to the north through violent acts that claim human lives.

“Mexican drug cartels also traffic humans across the Texas-Mexico border and subject them to sexual assaultshuman trafficking, extortion and other dehumanizing, violent and heinous acts; deadly violence is associated with Mexican cartels of the drug, who are fighting for territory to expand their influence into the United States.” can be read in the official message.

The document ends with an order to intensify the efforts of “Operation Lone Star”, which seeks to detect criminal activity on the border (Photo: Screenshot / Government of Texas)

The report pointed out that the main distributors of the fentanyl to the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel, said drug is identified by Abbott as “deadliest drug threat that our nation [Estados Unidos] have faced.”

However, it should be noted that any cartel will be considered a terrorist group that has characteristics similar to the groups mentioned. According to what was stated in the statement, recognizing the cartels as terrorist groups will help improve the prosecution and capture of criminals.

The Governor of Texas also assured that: “The Department of Public Safety has seized more than 336 million lethal doses of fentanylfrom March 2021, enough to kill every man, woman and child in the US., our nation needs the federal government to protect Americans from foreign threats as well.”

It should be remembered that, since the end of 2019, the then president of the United States, Donald Trump sought to classify Mexican criminal groups as terrorist groups. The president argued that the criminal groups dedicated to drugs had many economic resources and were engaged in various crimes.

Trump had already requested to consider the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

“I have been working on it for the last 90 days. You know, the designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process and we are well into that process, ” Trump said in an interview.

Also in November 2019, the LeBaron family asked the US government to classify the Mexican cartels as terrorists. According to the family, Mexican cartels control the flow of opioids, heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl that enters the United States. They also have a monopoly on these “ultra-deadly” drugs. In addition, Mexican drug traffickers are dedicated to kidnapping and extorting with total impunity.

