CL Announces Decision To Postpone Album Release

CL shall be again along with her album “ALPHA” early subsequent yr!

On November 16, the artist notified followers on her Instagram of her choice to reschedule the discharge of her album “ALPHA,” initially set for November 30.

The next is the message CL posted to her story:

Hiya GZBz, how are you having fun with “HWA” and “5STAR”? I’m presently in the US engaged on my subsequent venture, my album “ALPHA,” and on the brink of welcome 2021. As I’ve been making preparations, new concepts and alternatives have been coming my means. After a lot consideration, I’ve determined to reschedule the discharge of my album “ALPHA,” initially deliberate for November 30. That is primarily my first bodily album and subsequently significant. I’ve mentioned this choice with my workforce and a number of other workers members. Ultimately, my comeback shall be postponed to early subsequent yr. I actually wished to maintain my promise with all of the GZBz which have waited for this album. However I got here to this choice as a result of I need to deliver you the perfect, so I hope the remaining months shall be a time of anticipation reasonably than feeling like you need to wait. When you benefit from the year-end, I’ll be again earlier than you recognize it! Have a heat year-end!

