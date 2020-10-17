CL Announces October Comeback Date + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars—CL has formally introduced her comeback date!

On October 17 at 11 a.m. KST, CL unveiled her first teaser for her upcoming return later this month. Along with revealing that she could be making her highly-anticipated comeback on October 29 at 1 p.m. KST, CL additionally declared that she could be returning with not one, however two new songs.

CL’s upcoming comeback will mark her first launch since her undertaking album “In The Identify of Love,” which she launched 10 months in the past in December 2019. The singer beforehand teased her return along with her “+POST UP+” intro video final month.

Are you excited for CL's return?

