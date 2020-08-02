CL Shares New Music Is On The Way

CL is getting ready to launch new music quickly!

On August 2, CL shared a photograph on her Instagram Tales and wrote, “My followers! It was irritating to attend, wasn’t it! I need to come to you with music and performances relatively than phrases, so I’m dashing ahead with my eyes set on the aim! I’m virtually there! I miss you all a lot, and thanks at all times!”

Final December, CL launched “In The Title Of Love,” her first album since leaving YG Leisure.

Are you excited to listen to new music from CL?