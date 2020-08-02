General News

CL Shares New Music Is On The Way

August 2, 2020
1 Min Read

CL is getting ready to launch new music quickly!

On August 2, CL shared a photograph on her Instagram Tales and wrote, “My followers! It was irritating to attend, wasn’t it! I need to come to you with music and performances relatively than phrases, so I’m dashing ahead with my eyes set on the aim! I’m virtually there! I miss you all a lot, and thanks at all times!”

Final December, CL launched “In The Title Of Love,” her first album since leaving YG Leisure.

Are you excited to listen to new music from CL?

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment