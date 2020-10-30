CL Talks About Support From 2NE1, BTS’s Success On Billboard Hot 100, And More

CL has made her long-awaited comeback!

On October 29, the artist launched her double singles “HWA” and “5 STAR.” Regarding her comeback, she stated, “I made this music so as to stamp my identification as CL, and these songs are for my followers who’ve been ready for me. I like to carry out on stage. All of the power I’ve saved up has been poured into these new songs and music movies.”

CL, who used to carry out and promote along with her 2NE1 members, talked about how completely different it’s to do solo actions. She stated, “We used to share roles, however I’ve to do them alone now, so at first, I needed to study the whole lot yet again. There are various difficulties as a result of I’ve to fill within the gaps.”

CL is at the moment selling with out an company, and she or he defined her purpose for it, saying, “First off, I wish to study various things, and so as to try this, I’ve to face issues head on. I don’t suppose I’ll be capable of try this if I enter an company.”

Then she talked about what music means to her. She stated, “It’s a strategy to specific myself, and it’s my language as nicely. I’m not good at expressing myself with phrases as a result of I’ve too many ideas. Nevertheless, I’m assured in expressing myself on stage.”

The artist talked about receiving help from her fellow 2NE1 members for this comeback. She shared, “Earlier than, individuals would cheer for us directly, however now that we’re doing solo actions, we are inclined to cheer for one another. We’re very supportive of each other, and even when we don’t say something particular, it’s simply useful to be subsequent to one another. They’re my closest buddies, so I’m simply glad that we’re collectively.”

As the primary feminine Korean artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100, CL expressed pleasure about BTS’s achievements on the chart. She commented, “I used to be actually glad after I noticed BTS’s document. There was no Asian pop star in my childhood reminiscence. We had been supposed to specific our personal tradition, however we had been simply copying different individuals’s tradition. I believed it will be good to have somebody who can symbolize us.”

She added, “That was why I began doing actions in international nations. Now, Asian and Korean singers are beginning to achieve reputation. It’s very easy to specific and promote tradition within the music business as of late.”

CL continued, “That is the case for BTS. The boundaries have change into a lot blurred. Now our music associates with pop music as a substitute of Ok-pop. I will even work onerous to do my half. I do know it might not be simple, but it surely’s undoubtedly one thing wonderful.”

