CL To Perform Comeback Track For 1st Time On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

CL might be premiering her upcoming single on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

On October 23 native time, CL formally introduced that she could be performing her new comeback monitor “+H₩A+” for the very first time on the well-known American late-night discuss present.

CL’s efficiency will air on October 29 at 12:37 a.m. PST/EST and 4:37 p.m. KST, simply hours after the track’s launch at 1 p.m. KST.

Do not miss this subsequent week! https://t.co/VG0puhnQSu — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 23, 2020

Are you excited to see CL seem on the present?