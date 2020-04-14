Claes Bang, Brian Cox and more to film whodunnit series pilot from home

With the Coronavirus disaster ongoing, creatives and stars are discovering new methods to get content material on the market and assist the general public whereas the world is in lockdown.

Deliberate eight-part whodunnit The Agoraphobics Detective Society kicks issues up a notch, with its pilot set to be filmed fully from home.

Dracula‘s Claes Bang, Succession‘s Brian Cox and journalist and radio presenter Mariella Frostrup have already been confirmed for the primary episode, with all proceeds going to the various film and TV freelancers impacted by the virus.

In accordance to Deadline, the pilot will comply with a bunch of sufferers coming collectively to discover a lacking psychiatrist.

The actors will film their elements individually from home earlier than the episode is launched on the Pinpoint Presents web site later this month. Viewers might be requested to donate to the UK Film and TV Charity’s Emergency Covid-19 Reduction Fund and the Movement Image & TV Fund within the US.

Additionally becoming a member of the forged are Ian Harvie, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Nicole Ansari-Cox.

The workforce behind-the-scenes is simply as gifted. Producer Maggie Monteith (Swimming With Males) has put collectively an all-female trio of writer-directors made up of Dolly Wells (Doll and Em), Suzi Ewing (10 x 10) and Heidi Greensmith (Winter).

