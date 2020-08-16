Claim: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash, demand for DNA test

Kolkata: The death anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated on 18 August. It is believed that his ashes have been kept safe in a temple in Japan, whose discussion on getting DNA test done and brought back to India is in full swing. Talked to Rajashree Chaudhary, granddaughter of Subhash Chandra Bose. She is also the national president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. Also Read – UP: inflammatory comment on Tabligi Jamaat, Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary and her husband Arrest

questions: Amid growing controversy over Netaji's demise last year, his daughter Anita Bose Fak appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a DNA test of the ashes kept in the Runkoji temple in Japan. Do you believe that this would give some credible link to the sudden disappearance of Netaji? Do you believe the plane crash is right?

answer: The plane crash has already been declared invalid. Therefore, there is no question of bones and this thing. Netaji met some people in Omsk even after 1968, according to some declassification files, including Mr. Nikhil Chattopadhyay, son of the revolutionary Virendranath Chattopadhyay.

According to a classified in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) file in Delhi, an affidavit issued by writer-journalist Narendranath Sinkdar, who was living in Moscow between 1966 and 1991, claimed that the plane crash allegedly Chattopadhyay and his wife met Netaji in the Siberian city 23 years after his death was revealed. Prior to the Mukherjee Commission’s admission in 2000, Sikandar’s affidavit quoted Chattopadhyay as saying that Bose was hiding in Russia because he feared being prosecuted as a war criminal in India.

After August 18, 1945, several speeches were made in radio. In the proposal for transfer of power agreement, Netaji’s case, if he was caught, was being discussed in Volume-6, page number: 138, 139 and 140. In the end it was said that he should remain as he is, and do not ask him to surrender. Leaders like Dr. Radhakrishnan met him in Russia, Muthuramalingam Thevar met him in China, more than this, the disagreement report of Netaji’s elder brother Suresh Chandra Bose stated that his brother was not killed in an air crash because of Tyhaku Neither an aircraft had blown off nor any aircraft had landed there.

questions: Do you think the Indian government should take the initiative to bring the ashes back from that temple in Japan? How will this help solve the mystery?

answer: The government should resume Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry which is incomplete in many ways. This should be allowed to be completed with clarification. Then what has to be decided will be.