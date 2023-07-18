Claim To Fame Did Eddie Murphy’s Daughter, Shayne, Tell Him That She Was Going To Be Kicked Off The Show So Soon?

Eddie Murphy is a famous comic with an Emmy, a Grammy, as well as a star upon the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What he doesn’t have, though, is a heads-up that his daughter Shayne was removed on the most recent episode of Claim to Fame.

On Monday night’s show, the house proceeded to figure out clues about Shayne’s cousin. One of the hint cards led to an actor who portrayed Buckwheat within Coming to America.

Even though many of the cast had already put the pieces together, they didn’t know who was going to choose which one who brought her home.

After spending the whole season getting to know Shayne, this week’s guesser Cole went after her. Everyone in the house was shocked when he did this, and he sent her home when he thought her father was Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy is a famous comic with an Emmy, a Grammy, as well as a star upon the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What he doesn’t have, though, is a heads-up that his daughter Shayne was removed on the most recent episode of Claim to Fame.

Even though Shayne’s famous father is the famed actor Eddie Murphy, he was kicked off the ABC reality show Claim to Fame for no reason.

The whole point of the show is to hide that you have a famous family, but Shayne’s father, who was already watching the show closely, was surprised when she was kicked off.

In an exclusive conversation alongside Entertainment Weekly, Shayne talked about her plan, how her father felt about it, and how she and another contestant, Monay, got along.

Shayne On Why She Didn’t Tell Her Father About Being Kicked Out:

Shayne says that her father didn’t know that she was kicked off because he views the show live. Eddie Murphy is probably going to feel upset because he was emotionally invested in her journey and didn’t know she was leaving.

She said, “He’s viewing live, so he doesn’t know that I’m going home this week. He’s certainly going to feel a little upset because he’s put so much into it.”

I’m not good at making decisions, so I was not sure if I was coming till maybe two days prior to we were supposed to start shooting. So that’s when I told him. I’m sure that he was surprised, yet he always backs me up in everything I do.

Shayne thinks about her plan and admits that it will be hard to hide the fact that she comes from a famous family. Shayne thinks that her removal was inevitable because she was already a target, even though she played Jane with Monay.

She also talks about the trust and love she had for Monay and how they understood each other right away in the game.

She replied, “Honestly, I think that because my celebrity has become so well-known, it would be pretty easy for the other contestants to figure it out if they were given access to my clue.”

I just wanted people to stop looking at myself for as lengthy as possible since I knew that once they did, I’d become one of the easiest people to check out.

As Shayne leaves Claim to Fame, she thinks about the friendships she made and how important trust was in the show’s high-pressure setting. With the benefit of reflection, she knows she needs to strengthen her relationships and pay more attention to important signs.

Even though Shayne left the show early, her time on it has taught her a lot about how fame works and what it’s like to have a famous cousin. Do you think that letting everyone know that you as well as Monay were having fun with Jane was what got you into trouble?

No, I’d been a target already. After that happened, I was certainly on edge, because if I ended up in an improved position and people didn’t already know who my relative was, I would appreciate having the reputation of being a genius.

But I didn’t want to feel that way when I already had such a big mark on my back. I was really scared the whole time I was inside the house.

There was certainly some doubt because Cole was more within the middle. He wasn’t really in my group, but I made an effort to gain him on my team because I thought I needed as many people as I could get at that point.

In that game, Monay and I just kind of got along and stuck by each other. I think if she had been in her place and someone did that to her, I would have gone after the same person. I believe I told her about getting him out after I hugged her. She is definitely someone I might have relied on to do that for me.

What Made You Feel So Close To Monay Right Away?

She was sleeping within the bed right next to mine. At first, where you sleep kind of affects who you start to hang out with, and we just clicked. From there, it went on to grow.

I think both of us were in on the game. If we were dating, I would have been quite more upset when he chose me, and it would had endured a bigger deal than it was.

I probably didn’t make as many friends because having the ability to trust individuals was so important in that house. I think I was getting a little nervous, and I felt like I enjoyed to turn as many people as possible to my side.

Also, I should have paid closer consideration to the bottle hints from the previous season because it looks like they were repeating characters. I was so terrible at that, it’s humiliating to see how bad I was when I watch it back.

Since You Were Eliminated, Have Both Of You And Cole Talked?

Yes, everyone on the show has joined a group chat. There’s really nothing bad between us. It was inevitable that someone would do it. So I just can’t be that angry.

I think that if a lot of other individuals had been in the same situation, the same thing would have happened. I had no doubt that I would win. So I think he had to do what he thought was most beneficial for his athletic ability at that point.