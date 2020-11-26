Claire Denis to Helm Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon in ‘Radioscopie’

Claire Denis, the versatile French auteur behind “Chocolat” and “Excessive Life,” is ready to direct Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon in “Radioscopie,” a film set in the French radio world.

Denis final directed Binoche and Robert Pattinson in “Excessive Life,” an erotic area odyssey which garnered buzz at Toronto final yr. Denis was supposed to shoot “The Stars at Midday,” a thriller primarily based on Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel, with Pattinson and Margaret Qualley, this yr however filming was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Radioscopie” shall be produced by Denis’ common producer Olivier Delbosc at Paris-based Curiosa Movies. The director spoke concerning the mission throughout a radio interview with France Tradition.

Though the plot is being stored below wraps, Selection understands it should shoot in France — primarily at La Maison de la Radio, the Radio France headquarters positioned in the sixteenth arrondissement.

“I like loads La Maison de la Radio, its form, what it represents…It’s a spot the place we are able to let unfastened, there may be room for pondering. I see it as a reasonably magical place,” Denis advised France Tradition.

“In radio, there are silences, respiratory [and] hesitation, too. Typically, the reply to a query doesn’t spark instantly; we now have to seek for it inside us. In radio, we hear folks suppose,” mentioned Denis.

“Radioscopie” will mark the primary time Binoche and Lindon, two of France’s most revered actors, will co-star in a movie. Prior to “Excessive Life,” Denis helmed Binoche in numerous motion pictures, notably in “Vivid Sunshine In,” a up to date French romantic drama in which the actor delivered a critically acclaimed efficiency.