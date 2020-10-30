Claire Foy Horror-Thriller ‘Mud’ Bought by Searchlight

Disney’s Searchlight arm has purchased rights to Claire Foy’s horror-thriller “Mud,” 4 months after the challenge was unveiled on the Cannes Digital Market.

Foy will painting a lady who turns into more and more traumatized in Thirties Oklahoma amid the area’s horrific mud storms and convinces herself {that a} mysterious presence is threatening her household. She then takes extraordinary measures to guard them.

Selection reported on the Cannes market in June that the movie could be set round a distant farmhouse and could be pretty self-contained, with only a small variety of starring roles and a minimalist aesthetic.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are set to direct from a script that Crouse wrote. The screenplay was developed on the Sundance Author’s Lab.

“Winter’s Bone” producer Alix Madigan and her Mad Canine Movies are producing with Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine. CAA Media Finance and UTA Unbiased Movie Group are co-representing North American rights. Mad River Worldwide is dealing with worldwide gross sales and launched the challenge on the Cannes market.

Foy received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown.” She is growing an adaptation of the Charlotte McConaghy novel “Migrations” and can star and exec produce. Selection reported on Oct. 5 that Foy and James McAvoy had been connected to star within the upcoming English-language remake of the French thriller “Mr Son” for STXfirms. She’s going to subsequent star reverse Benedict Cumberbatch within the biopic “Louis Wain.”

Foy is repped by UTA and Unbiased Expertise Group. Joines and Crouse are repped by CAA.