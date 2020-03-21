Calls from carrying organizations for this 12 months’s Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic accrued tempo on Saturday with USA Observe and Field (USATF), the French Swimming Federation and Brazil’s Olympic Committee the latest to join the throng.
Clamour grows to postpone Tokyo Games
March 21, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Clamour grows to postpone Tokyo Games
- 6 tips and tricks for movie-streaming newbies to make it through a coronavirus quarantine
- Why The Blacklist Midseason Premiere Left Out A Major Character
- ‘Pose,’ ‘Station 19’ and Other Medical Dramas Donate Masks to Help Fight Coronavirus
- Strictly Come Dancing: 7 contestants who were robbed of the glitterball
Add Comment