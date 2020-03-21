General News

Clamour grows to postpone Tokyo Games

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Calls from carrying organizations for this 12 months’s Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic accrued tempo on Saturday with USA Observe and Field (USATF), the French Swimming Federation and Brazil’s Olympic Committee the latest to join the throng.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment